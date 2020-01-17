180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. 2,450,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906,878. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

