180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,821,000 after acquiring an additional 693,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 783,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 748,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 147,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

