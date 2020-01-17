180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 870 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.48. 33,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,973. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $121.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

