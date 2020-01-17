180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,005 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 823,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $38,763,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $63.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.