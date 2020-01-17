180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,228. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.74 and a one year high of $209.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

