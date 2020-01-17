$185.36 Million in Sales Expected for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report sales of $185.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.82 million. Newpark Resources reported sales of $247.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year sales of $816.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.60 million to $819.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $821.15 million, with estimates ranging from $814.69 million to $827.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other Newpark Resources news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,896.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth $195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 336.6% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 49,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. 17,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,809. The firm has a market cap of $492.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.89. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

