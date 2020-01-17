1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Cap of $61.33 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00017317 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $61.33 million and $104,134.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023006 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001051 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,940 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

