$213.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post sales of $213.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.40 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $130.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $706.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $716.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $867.20 million, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $889.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,064. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.