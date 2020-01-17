21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.00

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 573522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.
A number of research firms have commented on VNET. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.