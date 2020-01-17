21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.00

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 573522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of research firms have commented on VNET. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

