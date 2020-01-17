2,686 Shares in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Argo Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Argo Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Argo Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 660.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 63,337 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

ARGO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,027. Argo Group has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $78.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.39.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

