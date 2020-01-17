28,311 Shares in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of GAP by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

