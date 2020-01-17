$34.29 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce sales of $34.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.21 million and the highest is $34.36 million. Heska posted sales of $34.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $123.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.11 million to $123.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Heska stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 223,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,009. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $832.82 million, a P/E ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 1,229.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heska by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

