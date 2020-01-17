36,076 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.21 and a 12-month high of $108.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

