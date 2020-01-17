3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,776. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.