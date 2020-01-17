4,675 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $235.77 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day moving average is $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.