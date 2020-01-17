$471.61 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will announce $471.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.10 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $412.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. 5,045,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

