$54.92 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report $54.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.10 million. Tilray reported sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $173.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $177.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.08 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $339.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 283,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,651. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. Tilray has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tilray by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,004,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tilray by 465.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

