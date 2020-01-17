5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Shares of 5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.35. 5N Plus shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 21,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The stock has a market cap of $189.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.82.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$65.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.