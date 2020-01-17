$688.08 Million in Sales Expected for PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) This Quarter

Analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to announce $688.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $691.40 million and the lowest is $679.80 million. PolyOne posted sales of $834.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in PolyOne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in PolyOne by 202.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PolyOne by 12.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne during the third quarter worth about $8,242,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,573. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

