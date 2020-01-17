$702.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will announce sales of $702.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $705.87 million and the lowest is $698.12 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $701.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.