7,436 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,036,000 after acquiring an additional 498,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 417,558 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 318,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,056,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 687,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

