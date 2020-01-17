8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGHT. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.73.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $21.28 on Monday. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2,849.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,021,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,790 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 59.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,093 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $26,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 48.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 749,520 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

