8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Up 5.9%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.28, 2,781,322 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,349,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $74,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

