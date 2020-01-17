$981.04 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will report sales of $981.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $917.50 million. Meritor posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 659,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,018. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meritor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.