AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AACAY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.13.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

