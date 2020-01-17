Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $971.55 million to $1.03 billion. Aaron’s posted sales of $993.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 488,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,273. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

