ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 21.86.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

