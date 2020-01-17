Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lowered by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

