Absolute Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $27,691.00 and approximately $2,532.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.01413057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00057135 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00235142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00075132 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001877 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

