ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $66.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

