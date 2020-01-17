Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Trading Up 0.8%

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.86 ($1.32) and last traded at A$1.84 ($1.30), approximately 459,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.83 ($1.29).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48.

In other news, insider Michael Hapgood sold 1,147,235 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.20), for a total transaction of A$1,938,827.15 ($1,375,054.72). Also, insider Daniel Agostinelli 795,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

