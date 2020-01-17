Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Cut by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.84. 1,400,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.61. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

