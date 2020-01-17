Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 294,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Acushnet by 89.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Acushnet by 790.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $251,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.