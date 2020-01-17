Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Cap of $599,714.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 71.2% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $599,714.00 and $285,523.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,893.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.01912616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.04088821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00682178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00764427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00113866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010122 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00662123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HADAX, OKEx, LBank and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.