Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.79. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 320,283 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.00%. The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

