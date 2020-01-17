Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,700 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $109,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,668.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADPT traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $28.21. 2,032,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,856. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 232.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $31,723,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 64.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

