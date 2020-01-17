Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 7.6%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.37, approximately 1,178,190 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 961,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,570,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,310. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,843,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 232.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 119,573 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

