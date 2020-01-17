ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.17 ($49.04).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get ADO Properties alerts:

ADO Properties stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €30.16 ($35.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a fifty-two week low of €29.10 ($33.84) and a fifty-two week high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.