Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

ADBE traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $347.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.98 and its 200-day moving average is $297.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

