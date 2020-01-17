Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lessened by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

ADBE traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $349.69. The company had a trading volume of 146,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $347.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

