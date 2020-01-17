Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADRO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 60.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 762,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,655. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. Analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

