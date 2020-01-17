Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $758.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.76.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after buying an additional 2,052,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,317,000 after buying an additional 1,074,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 406,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,082,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

