AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Trading 0.5% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, 950 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 25,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWSH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 101.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.