Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Trading Up 5.6%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 1,882,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,800,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $532,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola bought 2,049,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,859 shares in the company, valued at $294,821.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.