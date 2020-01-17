Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.87

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.87 and traded as high as $47.40. Ag Growth International shares last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 65,587 shares changing hands.

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.20.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $870.72 million and a PE ratio of 156.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 802.68%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.