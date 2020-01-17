Aggreko (LON:AGK) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 845.56 ($11.12).

LON:AGK opened at GBX 850.40 ($11.19) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 843.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 812.62. Aggreko has a 52-week low of GBX 693.20 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 868.60 ($11.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61.

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of Aggreko stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

