AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Trading Up 11.8%

Shares of AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) were up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 3,458,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,415,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.38 price target on shares of AgraFlora Organics International in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.