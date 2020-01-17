AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Shares Down 1.3%

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.79, approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter.

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

