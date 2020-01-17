AI Doctor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,026.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, BCEX, Bibox and CoinBene. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $79,026.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.71 or 0.05742543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128230 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001180 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, BitForex, Bit-Z, OKEx, Huobi, Allcoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

