Aion (AION) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. Aion has a total market cap of $22.98 million and $3.08 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, RightBTC, BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DragonEX, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Kucoin, BitForex, Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.